Listen Live
Local News

Mother-Daughter Duo Score $150,000 Powerball Win

A mother and daughter from northern Indiana won $150,000 playing the Powerball this week.

Published on September 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Helen and Robin
Source: Hoosier Lottery

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — One of the biggest Powerball jackpot wins from this week’s drawings was captured by a mother and daughter from Porter County in northern Indiana.

Robin and Helen of Valparaiso pooled together $20 each to play the Hoosier Lottery Powerball earlier this week. They bought tickets at a convenience store in Chesterton ahead of Monday’s drawing and agreed that they would split any winnings.

Helen purchased the tickets and added Power Play to each one. The morning after the drawing, Robin checked the winning numbers and found that one of their tickets had matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

With the Power Play of 3X, the mother-daughter duo won $150,000. The two then traveled to Indianapolis to claim their winnings with plans of saving and investing most of it.

In Indiana, there was also one $2 million winner, two other $150,000 winners and seven $50,000 winners from playing the Powerball this week.

Indiana leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39. The most recent win in the state came on February 22, 2017 for $435 million. The largest Powerball jackpot win in history was $2.04 billion on Nov. 7, 2022.

Powerball’s estimated jackpot is at a whopping $1.8 billion for Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the second largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Players have until 10:39 p.m., ET, to purchase their $2 Powerball tickets for the 11 p.m. drawing Saturday. Players also can add Power Play for $1.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Illinois Gov. Discusses President Trump's Plans To Deploy National Guard Troops In Chicago
Tony Katz Today

Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems

Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger Joins Labor Day Parade In Buena Vista, Virginia
The Tony Kinnett Cast

BET Co-Founder To Give Republican Winsome Earle-Sears’ Campaign $500K

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Meets With Illinois Governor Pritzker
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Democrats Protect Violent Criminals, Not You

Close-Up Of Toy Hanging On Window
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Hamilton County Indiana Democrat Josh Lowry Is A Liar And A Fraud

Dead Baby
Local

Newborn Found Dead in East Side Indy Park

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close