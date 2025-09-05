Listen Live
Local

Rokita Part of 22-State Effort Asking to End DEI Federal Contracts

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is leading a 22-state effort calling for the elimination of DEI from federal contracting.

Published on September 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Todd Rokita
Office of Attorney General Todd Rokita

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is leading a 22-state effort supporting the Trump administration’s elimination of DEI from federal contracting.

AG Rokita said he supports the U.S. Department of Labor’s proposed rule to rescind long-standing regulations that require affirmative action plans for federal contractors, calling the current requirements “clearly unconstitutional.”

“The federal government has no right to mandate affirmative action plans that prioritize ideology over merit,” Attorney General Rokita said. “These regulations promote unlawful discrimination, undermine true equal opportunity, and needlessly burden employers. Federal contractors should hire based on skill and experience, not political agendas.”

In President Trump’s executive order titled “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” he ordered the federal government to end discriminatory DEI practices including affirmative action programs and arbitrary workforce balancing based on race and sex for federal contractors.

Included in a letter from Rokita sent this week, he argues that the executive branch did not have the statutory authority under federal law to mandate affirmative action requirements on federal contractors in the first place.

“The Department of Labor’s move to eliminate these burdensome affirmative action mandates is a step toward fairness,” Rokita added. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we’re once again restoring common sense and ensuring federal contractors can focus on merit-based hiring, free from discriminatory practices based on race or sex.”

Last month, Rokita and Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced that all state contracts must now include revised language stating contractors must not pursue DEI initiatives that treat people differently on the basis of race or sex.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Illinois Gov. Discusses President Trump's Plans To Deploy National Guard Troops In Chicago
Tony Katz Today

Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems

Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

University of Indianapolis sign
Local

University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger Joins Labor Day Parade In Buena Vista, Virginia
The Tony Kinnett Cast

BET Co-Founder To Give Republican Winsome Earle-Sears’ Campaign $500K

Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Meets With Illinois Governor Pritzker
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Democrats Protect Violent Criminals, Not You

Dead Baby
Local

Newborn Found Dead in East Side Indy Park

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close