NWS: Dry Conditions Expected to Continue Throughout Indiana

NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive in Indiana this weekend with dry conditions lingering into next week.

Alex McGinnis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says there might be some rain Friday night in southern Indiana, but a dry pattern emerges after that.

“Past that, that might be our best chances of rain for at least the next week. Here we are getting into a fall like pattern in September with some lower humidity,” said McGinnis.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows more than three quarters of Indiana in the “abnormally dry” category. When this category is reached, dryland crops and rangeland are stressed while lawns often turn brown.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“You also have a few patches that are in moderate drought such as Delphi as some other portions that are along the edge of the state,” said McGinnis.

McGinnis expects drought conditions to intensify next week with rain highly unlikely. It’s also supposed to get warmer.

“On Wednesday, we’ll have highs in the 80s. The same can be said for Thursday and Friday. We wouldn’t call it hot conditions, but it’s certainly above normal,” said McGinnis.

About 8% of Indiana is considered to be in moderate drought. When that happens, crop growth is stunted while supplemental feed for livestock begins. It also means that creek and pond levels are low.