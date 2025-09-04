Listen Live
Local

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.7 Billion

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In this photo illustration, the Powerball (Power Ball) logo...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Powerball jackpot for Saturday has climbed to an estimated $1.7 billion, making it the third-largest in U.S. history, but players in Indiana continuing to play and win.

The Hoosier lottery announced that three separate tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Indiana for Wednesday night’s drawing. Two of the winning tickets were for Powerball, while a third included the Double Play option.

The winning Powerball tickets were purchased at:

  • A Speedway gas station in Crawfordsville (Lafayette Road)
  • A Speedway gas station in Knightstown (West Main Street)

The winning Powerball with Double Play ticket was purchased at a Circle K in Fishers on East 96th Street.

Wednesday night’s winning Powerball numbers were 3-16-29-61-69, with the Powerball being 22. The winning Double Play numbers were 7-32-39-50-61, with the Powerball being 4.

The massive jackpot, which will be drawn again on Saturday, is the result of a record-breaking streak of 41 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The previous record for most consecutive drawings was set in April 2024, when a $1.326 billion jackpot was won in Oregon.

The Hoosier Lottery is advising winners to secure their tickets and contact customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Events Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
University of Indianapolis sign
Local

University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment

Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

Illinois Gov. Discusses President Trump's Plans To Deploy National Guard Troops In Chicago
Tony Katz Today

Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Gubernatorial Candidate Abigail Spanberger Joins Labor Day Parade In Buena Vista, Virginia
The Tony Kinnett Cast

BET Co-Founder To Give Republican Winsome Earle-Sears’ Campaign $500K

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close