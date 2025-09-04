Police: Man Drove from Canada to Meet Underage Girl in Indiana

Mahdi Hosseini (Hendricks County Jail)

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A 22-year-old man from Canada is charged with child sex crimes after traveling to Indiana to meet with an underage girl whom he talked with online.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Mahdi Hosseini had been chatting with a girl on the messaging platform Discord since April. The two exchanged inappropriate messages and pictures and then eventually agreed to try and meet in person.

Court documents say Hosseini then arrived in central Indiana on Aug. 28 and stayed in a hotel in Avon. Two days later he went to a garage sale hosted by the girl’s mother, posing as the father of one of the girl’s friends. He then asked the mother if he could take the girl and one of her friends to a museum, which the mother agreed to.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When they came back, the girl’s mother made a plan for her daughter and Hosseini to go to church together. The mother drove her daughter and Hosseini followed behind them in his car, which had Canadian plates.

On the way to the church, the daughter told her mother she’d been to Hosseini’s hotel room. After that, the mother called police and officers met them at the church. Hosseini was put in handcuffs and taken in for an interview.

Further investigation revealed that the girl and Hosseini both knew of each other’s age and had sex multiple times at the hotel. Investigators also uncovered the sexually explicit messages and pictures that the two had exchanged for months through Discord and a plan that the girl and Hosseini came up with of him posing as the father of one of the girl’s friends.

Hosseini is charged with two felony counts of child molesting, one felony count of promotion of sexual trafficking of a minor and one felony count of child solicitation.

Online records show Hosseini was booked into the Hendricks County Jail on Saturday, Aug. 30, held without bail.