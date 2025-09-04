Listen Live
ISP: Bloomington Man Causes Chase, Found Hiding Under Porch

Published on September 4, 2025

Blurred police lights.
(Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–A man from Bloomington is accused of causing a chase and was caught hiding under a porch Wednesday night, which led to his arrest on several charges.

State Police say 28-year-old Shamole Davis was speeding in a gold 1999 Toyota Camry, so a trooper tried to stop Davis, but he sped away in his Camry.

They believe Davis stopped his Camry, got out, and then ran away. Eventually, troopers and officers say they found Davis hiding under a porch of a home on North Oolitic Drive. They also learned that he was wanted on a Monroe County arrest warrant.

He was arrested and taken to the Monroe County jail on the following charges:

-Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, level 6 felony

-Resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor

-Arrest Warrant for failure to appear

Troopers from the Bloomington District and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the foot chase to help find Davis.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

