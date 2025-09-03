Listen Live
Police Say Evansville Man Robbed Plato’s, Chuck E. Cheese While Armed

Evansville Police arrested 23-year-old Raquavion Cooper after they say he robbed a Plato's Closet and Chuck E. Cheese on Tuesday.

Published on September 3, 2025

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man was arrested Tuesday night for robbing a Plato’s Closet and Chuck E. Cheese while armed.

Evansville Police said they got a call about a man who entered the Plato’s Closet Tuesday evening, fired one shot from a handgun, and then took money from the register before leaving the store.

Police said a second call came in from Chuck E. Cheese, located in the same shopping center as Plato’s Closet. The call also described a man walking into the business, getting behind a register and pointing a gun at employees. On his way out, he fired another shot from his gun.

Officers then located the man, who tried to run away from police but was later captured. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Raquavion Cooper.

No injuries were reported from either of the armed robberies.

The store manager at Plato’s Closet said they saw a man throw a firearm into the dumpster behind the store. Officers later located a Glock 21 wrapped in a grocery sack in the dumpster.

A search warrant was also served at an apartment belonging to a relative of Cooper’s. Police found a large sum of money, matching the amount taken from the two businesses.

Cooper faces multiple charges including robbery, criminal recklessness, and resisting law enforcement. He’s being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

