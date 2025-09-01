Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Source:

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Tipton County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop after a car he was driving was linked to a Chicago homicide investigation.

Deputies said they heard a police broadcast around 2:10 p.m. about a suspect possibly driving a white Dodge Charger in Indiana. The car was reported on U.S. Highway 31 near Argos and Plymouth.

Later, Indiana State Police reported the vehicle had passed a traffic camera in Kokomo, heading south on Reed Road. Deputies watched for the Charger, thinking the driver might get back on U.S. 31.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

They spotted the car near the State Road 28 exit, moving at a high speed. Deputies followed it and coordinated with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to safely pull it over at U.S. 31 and 236th Street.

Police arrested the driver, Carlos Keith, and found 2.5 ounces of marijuana and $762 in cash in the car. Keith was booked into the Tipton County Jail and faces preliminary charges of possession and dealing marijuana.

TCSO didn’t provide details about Keith’s connection to the Chicago homicide, and it’s not clear if he was the suspect police were looking for or if anyone else was in the car.