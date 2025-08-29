Listen Live
95 Indiana Farms Recognized for Century-Long Work

Nearly 100 farming families in Indiana were recently honored with Hoosier Homestead Awards at this year's Indiana State Fair.

Published on August 29, 2025

Tippecanoe County Indiana
Source: Marsha Williamson Mohr / Getty

STATEWIDE — Nearly 100 family farms in Indiana were recently recognized for being in operation more than a century.

95 farming families were honored with Hoosier Homestead Awards at this year’s Indiana State Fair. The awards recognize farms owned and operated by the same family for over 100, 150 and 200 years.

Since 1976, Hoosier Homestead Awards have been given biannually to families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. More than 6,000 family farms have been recognized through the program.

State Representative Peggy Mayfield of Martinsville said these awards are a meaningful way to honor the generations of grit, sacrifice and service that these farms have given to their communities.

“The Hoosier Homestead Award reflects the strength of our agricultural heritage,” she said. “These families are the heart of our state’s history and economy.”

State Representative Dave Hall of Norman said the agricultural industry continues to play a large role in state and local economies, contributing around $35 billion each year.

“Farm families like these are the backbone of Indiana’s agriculture,” he said. “The dedication and hard work it takes to maintain a family farm across generations is to be commended and I’m proud to honor their legacy and commitment to our community.”

Farms eligible to be nominated for the awards must consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year.

More information about the Hoosier Homestead Award Program and a complete list of award winners can be seen at in.gov/isda.

