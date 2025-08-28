Sullivan County Deputies Arrest Two in Drug Bust
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigated a drug bust on Monday.
Deputies pulled a car over on State Road 63, north of Merom, and they spotted illegal drugs. That included around 40 grams of methamphetamine, 75 grams of marijuana, prescription pills, money, and more.
50-year-old Joann Pierce and 45-year-old Chasity Shepler were both arrested.
Pierce faces criminal charges, including:
- Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony)
- Possession of over 28 grams of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)
Shepler faces criminal charges, including:
- Possession of over 28 grams of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdeameanor)
- Winter in Indiana: Cold and Dry Conditions Expected
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash