Listen Live
Local

Lawrence Man Sentenced on Rape, Battery Charges for Years of Abuse

22-year-old Jaylen White received a 42-year sentence on 25 charges from a domestic incident reported in September 2024.

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — A Lawrence man has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for charges stemming from a violent domestic situation nearly one year ago.

Jaylen White, 22, faced 25 charges including rape and domestic battery from the incident reported in September last year.

White’s 42-year sentence includes 23 years at the Indiana Department of Correction, four years of sex offender probation and two years on home detention. The rest of his sentence is suspended.

“This verdict puts away a violent predator and frees the survivor from unimaginable abuse,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a news release.

White was found guilty of the following charges:

Four counts of rape
Three counts of domestic battery
Two counts each of intimidation and criminal confinement
Three counts each of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery by means of a deadly weapon
Five counts of invasion of privacy
Two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury
One count of battery by bodily waste

On Sept. 6, 2024, a woman told IMPD officers the domestic battery incident happened earlier in the week and that she was raped the morning she reached out to police.

According to court documents, the woman was also a victim of physical abuse for multiple years.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close