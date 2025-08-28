Lawrence Man Sentenced on Rape, Battery Charges for Years of Abuse
INDIANAPOLIS — A Lawrence man has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for charges stemming from a violent domestic situation nearly one year ago.
Jaylen White, 22, faced 25 charges including rape and domestic battery from the incident reported in September last year.
White’s 42-year sentence includes 23 years at the Indiana Department of Correction, four years of sex offender probation and two years on home detention. The rest of his sentence is suspended.
“This verdict puts away a violent predator and frees the survivor from unimaginable abuse,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a news release.
White was found guilty of the following charges:
Four counts of rape
Three counts of domestic battery
Two counts each of intimidation and criminal confinement
Three counts each of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery by means of a deadly weapon
Five counts of invasion of privacy
Two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury
One count of battery by bodily waste
On Sept. 6, 2024, a woman told IMPD officers the domestic battery incident happened earlier in the week and that she was raped the morning she reached out to police.
According to court documents, the woman was also a victim of physical abuse for multiple years.
- Winter in Indiana: Cold and Dry Conditions Expected
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash