Trump: The Economic Schizophrenic
Trump The Economic Schizophrenic. Buying 10% of Intel, Deregulation, and Tariffs.
This economy is not there. Are we feeling the tariffs now taking an effect to the negative or is this still the Biden hangover of all that inflation working its way through.
It’s a little of both. We still have a lot of bad outcomes from the Biden policies, but now the Trump policies are starting to weed their way into the economy. There are some good and there are some bad. I mean, in the second quarter we had phenomenal GDP growth. Consumer spending is still very high, and we see that curving of the use of debt. You know, credit cards still too high, but it’s curving down. We see wages increasing, so there’s some good stuff happening. The deregulation. I just can’t say enough good things about that. But you know I said before, Trump’s like this economic schizophrenic. He’s doing all these good things, but then the tariffs are slowing down the economy. John Deere announced 238 layoffs, all tariff related. They announced six hundred million dollars in expenses this fiscal year as a result of tariffs. He’s trying to help John Deere. He wants to help Caterpillar. Yet Caterpillar reported one point five billion dollars in increased cost related to tariffs. And I’ve said this many times, and I’m going to keep repeating myself. In the end, trade deficits are good, and tariffs remove the incentive to do trade, which harms the thing. Trump wants to help agriculture. He wants to help agriculture since the tariffs, our exports to China for tariffs. Because of tariffs, agricultural products have dropped five and a half billion dollars. Overall, agricultural trade has dropped 28.6 billion dollars since the trade war started. We look at the PMI report, I’m looking at it right now. He started off when he was elected. Economic output from manufacturing, which is what the tariffs are about, in his mind, grew until the tariff started. We’ve had five consecutive months of manufacturing contraction in the United States as a result of tariffs. So, if I could just somehow convince the president to get off the tariff bandwagon and stop owning other companies (Intel) that’s not his job, things would be so good. You wouldn’t be able to measure. You know, we could borrow some adjectives from Trump, the best economy you’ve seen in history, if you could just get off the tariff bandwagon.
Listen to the “Trump: The Economic Schizophrenic” discussion in full here:
Listen to the show in full here:
Watch the show here:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
- Winter in Indiana: Cold and Dry Conditions Expected
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash