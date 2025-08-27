Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — An oil spill shut down a busy intersection on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

Police in Speedway say the spill happened near Crystal Clean, a waste management company at 10th Street and Holt Road.

Crews were still on scene spreading sand to soak up the oil, and the intersection stayed closed into mid-morning.

No one was hurt, and police are still figuring out how the spill happened or how much oil leaked. Crystal Clean did not respond when asked about the incident.