Indy Oil Spill Shuts Down Busy West Side Intersection

No one was hurt, and police are still figuring out how the spill happened or how much oil leaked

Published on August 27, 2025

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — An oil spill shut down a busy intersection on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

Police in Speedway say the spill happened near Crystal Clean, a waste management company at 10th Street and Holt Road.

Crews were still on scene spreading sand to soak up the oil, and the intersection stayed closed into mid-morning.

No one was hurt, and police are still figuring out how the spill happened or how much oil leaked. Crystal Clean did not respond when asked about the incident.

