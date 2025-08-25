Listen Live
About 200 Protest Camp Atterbury Detention Proposal

Amanda Burkman, who drove from Jennings County, compared the facility to World War II-era camps.

Published on August 25, 2025

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — About 200 people protested Sunday near Camp Atterbury, opposing plans to use the site as a temporary detention center for immigrants.

Protesters said the move conflicts with the base’s history, which includes serving as a World War II hospital and temporarily housing Afghan refugees in 2021. Brad Meyer, the protest organizer and a Democrat planning to run against Congresswoman Erin Houchin, said the ICE plan goes against that legacy.

Attendees said they were there to stand up for kindness and fairness. Amanda Burkman, who drove from Jennings County, compared the facility to World War II-era camps. Krista Johnson Weichsel, with Tapestry Church in Bargersville, said she wanted her children to learn compassion.

No detainees have been held at the base so far. Gov. Mike Braun said last week officials are still figuring out what roles ICE and the Indiana National Guard will have in running the facility. Houchin told WISH-TV she has no concerns about using Camp Atterbury for this purpose.

The protest ended with a drive past the main gate. Meyer said he plans another demonstration at Houchin’s Salem office in October.

