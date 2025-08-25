IU Health Opens Doors to New Mosaic Center

Source: IU MOSAIC CENTER / IU MOSAIC CENTER

INDIANAPOLIS—A new resource is now open in Indianapolis to help address Indiana’s critical healthcare workforce shortage. The IU Health Mosaic Center is celebrating the grand opening of its first physical location, three years after its initial virtual launch.

Located at 1776 North Meridian Street, the center is designed to connect Hoosiers with training and job opportunities across a wide range of roles within the IU Health system. The facility features open workspaces, conference rooms, and a computer center to support individuals on their career journeys.

Since its inception in 2022, the Mosaic Center has served hundreds of Hoosiers, and with its new permanent home, it aims to expand that reach even further. The center offers a “mosaic” of free services, including one-on-one career coaching, resume support, financial coaching, and assistance in obtaining necessary certifications.

It also partners with local schools to introduce students to healthcare careers at an early stage.The Mosaic Center’s services are available to both current IU Health employees looking to advance their careers and community members seeking to start a new path in healthcare.

The new physical location will provide a central hub for these vital resources, helping to build a more robust and diverse healthcare workforce for the state.