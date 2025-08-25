22-Year-Old Arrested in Tippecanoe County After Pursuit with Deputies

Noah Conley (Tippecanoe County Jail)

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A wanted man out of Tippecanoe County was arrested over the weekend after deputies said he led them on a pursuit.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department was looking for 22-year-old Noah Conley on Sunday. Conley was wanted on a felony warrant for a probation violation related to auto theft and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Deputies came to a residence and spoke to a few different people before Conley arrived. When he saw the deputies, he fled in his vehicle and led them on a 25-minute pursuit through the northern part of the county.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of East 300 North and North 500 East. Conley was taken into custody without incident and no injuries were reported.

Conley was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle creating substantial risk of injury, obliterating identifying marks on a handgun, criminal mischief to an agricultural operation, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, and driving while suspended.

The Delphi Police Department and Indiana State Police assisted in the arrest.