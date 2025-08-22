IU Athletics Partners with Merchants Bank

Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana University Athletics and Merchants Bank announced a new partnership this week which includes a $50 million commitment over 20 years.

As part of the agreement with IU Athletics and Learfield’s IU Sports Properties, Memorial Stadium’s playing surface has been renamed Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium effective immediately.

“We put a tremendous value on who we partner with as an athletic department, and that is particularly true when it comes to a facility as iconic as Memorial Stadium,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. “That’s what made Merchants Bank an ideal fit for this opportunity. Michael Petrie, Chairman of Merchants Bank, and his entire team share our commitment to this great university and the student-athletes who proudly represent it. In addition, the Merchants Bank team is dedicated to supporting our student-athletes’ chances to maximize their opportunities in the new landscape of intercollegiate athletics. This is an exciting day for everyone associated with our department and Indiana University.”

IU Football fans can expect to see the new partnership on display at the Aug. 30 season opener against Old Dominion. “Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium” will be prominently displayed in multiple locations on the stadium’s playing surface. New interior, exterior, and directional signage will also be visible this weekend.

Dolson said Friday that they have three main priorities for making sure they have the appropriate resources for their football program.

“Our players are number one. We are making certain that we can compete in the environment that’s out there today. Maintaining staff and coaches across the board is also really important to us. Third, would be facilities right behind those two,” said Dolson.

Memorial Stadium has been the home of Indiana University Football since opening in 1960.

In Curt Cignetti’s first season as IU Head Football Coach in 2024, he lead the team to an 11-1 regular season and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.