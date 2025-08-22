Listen Live
Local

Jeffersonville Police Chief Steps Down, Cites Financial Struggles

Jeffersonville Police Chief Steps Down, Mayor Cites Financial Struggles

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bills in high denominations
PHOTO: Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.–Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh has stepped down from that role, citing the need for a change in leadership due to financial pressures facing the city.

Assistant Chief Scott McVoy will serve as interim police chief. Kavanaugh said he had a meeting with Mayor Mike Moore, who discussed challenges posed by Senate Bill 1, a bill that would, in part, limit property taxes for Hoosier homeowners. It also meant a cut in revenue for local government services and schools who rely, in some part, on property taxes.

“The state of Indiana is harping on Senate Bill 1. The City of Jeffersonville seems to be in a lot of struggles about which direction we’re going to go,” said Kavanaugh in a Thursday news conference.

Kavanaugh, the city’s first Black police chief, expressed optimism about the move and Moore announced plans to search for a permanent replacement.

“This is what I wanted to share and what I was wanting to do. I actually feel really good about this,” said Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh is still going to be with the department. He’ll serve as a captain.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close