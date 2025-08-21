Listen Live
Local

NWS: Cooler Temperatures to Linger in Indiana

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NWS Cool Down in Temperatures
Source: X / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Temperatures have cooled down, and they’re expected to stay that way.

Jason Puma, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says a shot of cooler air is expected to stick around in Indiana.

“On Friday, we’ll be looking for a high around 81,” Puma says. “Then on Saturday, we’ll be looking for a mostly sunny day with a high near 84.”

Puma says a cold front is going to go through on Saturday. 

“That’s going to give us another shot of cooler Canadian fall air,” Puma says” Then, on Sunday, we’re looking for mostly sunny skies high near 77.”

Puma says that mostly sunny skies and cool air is going to stick around through at least the middle of the work week.

“On Monday and Tuesday, we’ll get mostly sunny skies with a high near 73,” Puma says. “Then, on Wednesday, mostly sunny skies will continue with a high near 75.”

No significant weather hazards are expected, with a dry forecast extending through the week.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close