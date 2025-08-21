Source: Wasan Tita / Getty

The Last Line of Defense: How to Beat the Left in Court. We’ve got a playbook. It takes courage. We need to embrace the idea of using the legal system to fight these fights to defend our liberty

When Joe Biden took office, Eric Schmitt had been attorney general for just over two years and had been focused on tackling violent crime. As soon as he began to see the outrageous excesses of the Biden Administration, he and his team snapped into action, waging war on the Biden regimes’ stunning attempts at government overreach, winning some of the most important fights in modern American history, helping set the stage for a return to commonsense in government.

Tony Kinnett:

Be aware that some of the cities in red states around the country, they’ve got rough crime rates, and some of the senators they’re a little fed up with the shenanigans from intelligence agents. Well, we have one of the guys that deals with both, Senator Eric Schmidt from the great state of Missouri. Great to have you, sir.

Eric Schmitt:

It’s good to be with you.

Tony Kinnett:

Let’s dig right in here. Because of course you’ve got a new book coming out or is it out already? It’s out today this week as of yesterday. The last line of defense, how to beat the left in court. Your time as Attorney general in Missouri is a fireworks ridden time.

Eric Schmitt:

For sure.

Tony Kinnett:

There was a lot of legal battles going on constantly. Now we’re seeing the same stuff play out on a national scale. So just as an aside, real quick, what’s it like to go from watching some of the same use the courts in whatever way you can to fight Missouri freedoms as your opponents did back in the day when you were AG now seeing that same strategy played out on a national scale.

