Indiana Governor Flew to and from Jasper Home 11 Times
Indiana Governor Flew to and from Jasper Home 11 Times Over Six Months
INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Gov. Mike Braun made extensive use of the Indiana State Police helicopter for personal travel, with 11 flights between March and August costing taxpayers $23,880.
Braun frequently flew from Indianapolis to his family home in Jasper, a two-and-a-half-hour drive away.
The state defended the expenses, stating that the flight hours were necessary to meet FAA requirements for pilot licenses. Braun’s travel included trips to public events and official engagements, with his wife accompanying him on some flights.
- 1 Dead, Multiple Injured from 3 Overnight Shootings Around Indy
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash