Indiana Governor Flew to and from Jasper Home 11 Times

Indiana Governor Flew to and from Jasper Home 11 Times Over Six Months

Published on August 20, 2025

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Gov. Mike Braun made extensive use of the Indiana State Police helicopter for personal travel, with 11 flights between March and August costing taxpayers $23,880.

Braun frequently flew from Indianapolis to his family home in Jasper, a two-and-a-half-hour drive away.

The state defended the expenses, stating that the flight hours were necessary to meet FAA requirements for pilot licenses. Braun’s travel included trips to public events and official engagements, with his wife accompanying him on some flights. 

