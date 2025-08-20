Listen Live
Local News

Arrest Made in 2013 Clarksville Double Murder

Published on August 20, 2025

Carlos Alberto Bonilla-Canenguez
Source: Clarksville Police Department / Clarksville Police Department

CLARKSVILLE, IN — An arrest has been made in a Clarksville double murder case that has remained unsolved for nearly twelve years.

Carlos Alberto Bonilla-Canenguez, a Salvadoran national who had been a resident of the victims’ home, was located in a Georgia ICE facility and is now awaiting extradition to Indiana.

The investigation began on October 9, 2013, when officers and fire crews responded to a house fire in the 400 block of North Randolph Avenue. Inside the home, two men, Miguel Rodriguez Solis and Julio Cesar Ventura Monzon, were found stabbed. Investigators collected DNA evidence from the scene and began a search for a third male resident who was missing.

For years, the case remained cold, but a significant break came in July 2025.

After Bonilla-Canenguez was taken into custody at a federal ICE facility in Georgia, his information was flagged. Clarksville detectives were notified, and DNA collected from the crime scene in 2013 was found to be a match for Bonilla-Canenguez. He had been missing since the night of the murders.

Bonilla-Canenguez is currently being held on a warrant and is expected to be extradited to Indiana to face charges in connection with the murders.

