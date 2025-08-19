Former DCS Employee Accused of Falsifying Child Abuse Records

Source: X / x

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A former employee of the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) in Hendricks County was accused of neglecting her duties and falsifying records related to child abuse cases.

According to the investigation, 30-year-old Brianna Spillman, a former family case manager, is accused of lying about conducting in-person visits. She filed false reports in the state’s child abuse reporting system.

The investigation started in November 2024 after Spillman resigned from her position, which she held from July 2023.

Officers found at least eight instances where Spillman lied on DCS records. She falsified information about home visits, claiming children were healthy, uninjured, clothed, fed, and hydrated without ever actually seeing them.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In one instance, Spillman claimed to have visited a family and reported a child was healthy, wearing a softball uniform, and headed to a softball game. Eight months later, the child’s father told investigators that he was never contacted by DCS and that neither of his children played softball or wore a softball uniform. The child’s mother also confirmed that Spillman never visited them, and they were living in a hotel outside of Brownsburg at the time.

In other cases, several parents say they never met Spillman, despite her logging several visits to their homes. School counselors also have no record of any DCS visits.

In another case, Spillman documented a meeting with a student at a school that was on fall break at the time.

When investigators found no evidence that Spillman’s actions directly harmed any of the children, they say that her “complete disregard” for policy put seven Hendricks County families and nine children in danger.

Spillman was taken to the Hendricks County Jail on Monday, but she was released hours later after posting a $500 bond.