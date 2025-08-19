20 Years on the Road with Indiana’s Most Famous Son

Source: Joey Howard / other

In the fall of 2005, Troye Kinnett received the call to do some recording for the Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, a musical that John Mellencamp was working on with Stephen King at the time.

Six months later, the Muncie, Indiana native began touring with Mellencamp’s band, playing keyboards, accordion, harmonica, and singing backing vocals.

Kinnett has been touring with Mellencamp ever since and has appeared on a number of studio albums with the Hoosier singer-songwriter. He has also worked with many other notable artists such as Bruce Springsteen, T Bone Burnett, Joan Baez, and Little Big Town and has performed live with Keith Urban, Stephen Stills, Sheryl Crow, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Troye Kinnett sits down with Kendall to talk about his fruitful career playing with Indiana’s own John Mellencamp along with many other musical legends: