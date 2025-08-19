Listen Live
Pop Culture

20 Years on the Road with Indiana’s Most Famous Son

Keyboardist Troye Kinnett joins Kendall and Casey to talk about playing with Mellencamp.

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Troye Kinnett
Source: Joey Howard / other

In the fall of 2005, Troye Kinnett received the call to do some recording for the Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, a musical that John Mellencamp was working on with Stephen King at the time.

Six months later, the Muncie, Indiana native began touring with Mellencamp’s band, playing keyboards, accordion, harmonica, and singing backing vocals.

Kinnett has been touring with Mellencamp ever since and has appeared on a number of studio albums with the Hoosier singer-songwriter. He has also worked with many other notable artists such as Bruce Springsteen, T Bone Burnett, Joan Baez, and Little Big Town and has performed live with Keith Urban, Stephen Stills, Sheryl Crow, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. 

Troye Kinnett sits down with Kendall to talk about his fruitful career playing with Indiana’s own John Mellencamp along with many other musical legends:

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close