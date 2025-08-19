Listen Live
The Fed Scandal You Haven’t Heard About

While the media has been obsessing on the feud between Trump and Powell, there is a bigger scandal that should force the removal of the entire Federal Reserve Board of governors

Published on August 19, 2025

The Fed Scandal You Haven’t Heard About. While the media has been obsessing on the feud between Trump and Powell, there is a bigger scandal that should force the removal of the entire Federal Reserve Board of governors

Ethan Hatcher:

Since that fateful meeting on Jekyll Island culminated in the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913, this pseudo independent agency has controlled the United States monetary policy and opened our economy to the shadowy interests of international bankers. The quiet scandal that’s being ignored by traditional media is that 3/4 of Federal Reserve remittances are going to Foreign banks and quietly jeopardizing American financial security and independence. Tonight you’ll hear a dedicated enemy of the international bankers fighting against their blind lust for power. The one and only Producer Carl, who joins us for another edition of Carl’s Conspiracy Corner.

Listen to the “The Fed Scandal You Haven’t Heard About” discussion in full here:

Listen to Saturday Night on the Circle in full here:

Watch Saturday Night on the Circle in Full here:

Listen to “Conspiracy Corner with Carl” in full here:

