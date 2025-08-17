Child Shot and Killed Near Indy’s Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS — A child was shot and killed Sunday morning near the northeast side of Indianapolis.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived at the Grounds, which is an apartment complex near Central Avenue and 22nd Street, before 2:45 a.m.
The boy was found on the fourth floor of the apartment, and officers say he died at the scene.
Officers say a party happened at the apartment before the shooting.
If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to give the department a call at 317-327-3475.
- 1 Dead, Multiple Injured from 3 Overnight Shootings Around Indy
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash