Welfare Check Leads to Human Trafficking Arrest in Indianapolis

Published on August 16, 2025

IMPD arrest
Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigation has led to an arrest and the rescue of two individuals from a human trafficking situation.

The case began with a simple welfare check and unfolded into a complex rescue operation. On August 14, 2025, officers were dispatched to a home in the 9000 block of Wesleyan Road for a “check the welfare” investigation.

Based on their training, officers grew concerned that an 18-year-old woman at the scene was a human trafficking victim. They secured the building and called in the IMPD Human Trafficking Unit. Detectives were granted a search warrant. They rescued a second potential victim and arrested 31-year-old Lovie Grace.

During the search, police found evidence of commercial sex acts, along with cocaine and marijuana. Lovie Grace faces multiple charges, including human trafficking, corrupt business influence, and dealing with drugs.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make all final charging decisions. The two rescued individuals are now safe and are being offered support services.

