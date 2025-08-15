Listen Live
Mortgage Rates Hit 10-Month Low — Is It Time to Buy?

Mortgage Rates Fall to Lowest Level in 10 Months — Is It Time to Buy?

Mortgage rates fell to their lowest level since October.

Published on August 15, 2025

Kendall and Casey: “It’s still largely, in the inflated home price world we live, prohibiting many people from buying a home.”

Mortgage rates have dropped again, reaching their lowest point of 2025. According to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) fell to 6.58% this week.

“Mortgage rates fell to their lowest level since October,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Purchase application activity is improving as borrowers take advantage of the decline in mortgage rates.”

