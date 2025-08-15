Mortgage Rates Fall to Lowest Level in 10 Months — Is It Time to Buy?

Source: Inna Kot / Getty

Kendall and Casey: “It’s still largely, in the inflated home price world we live, prohibiting many people from buying a home.”

Mortgage rates have dropped again, reaching their lowest point of 2025. According to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) fell to 6.58% this week.

“Mortgage rates fell to their lowest level since October,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Purchase application activity is improving as borrowers take advantage of the decline in mortgage rates.”

