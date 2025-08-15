Listen Live
2 Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash Friday Morning in Boone County

The multi-fatal crash involved an SUV, a van and a concrete truck a few miles north of Lebanon.

Published on August 15, 2025

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead from a multi-vehicle crash in northern Boone County.

The crash happened Friday around 10:30 a.m. on State Road 39 near West Blubaugh Avenue, about eight miles north of downtown Lebanon.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, three vehicles in total were involved, an SUV, a van and a concrete truck. Two people have been confirmed dead with another person seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

INDOT said the crash forced both directions of State Road 39 to close in the area between Henry and Blubaugh avenues.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

