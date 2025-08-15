Listen Live
Bloomington Women Face Neglect Charges in Death of 3-Year-Old

Two Bloomington Women Face Neglect Charges in Death of 3-Year-Old Girl

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Keera L. Braun, 27, and Millissa D. Hicks, 50, each preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent.

Published on August 15, 2025

Keera Braun
Keera Braun (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two women from Bloomington face preliminary charges of neglect in the death of a 3-year-old girl.

On August 8, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office found the girl unconscious at a home in the 4000 block of North Thomas Road. She died Wednesday at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

The girl’s name and her relationship with the two women has not been shared.

Keera L. Braun, 27, faces two preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent, and Millissa D. Hicks, 50, faces one preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent.

Both women were arrested Thursday and remain in the Monroe County jail. As of Thursday night, online court records do not show a case filed against them.

The young girl’s death is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lt. Jennifer Allen at 812-335-7230.

A jail booking photo of Hicks was not immediately available as of Thursday night.

