A Mother’s Plea for Answers

INDIANAPOLIS — Two and a half years after the tragic shooting death of 21-year-old Taylor J. Miller, his family is still searching for answers, and they believe the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has failed to deliver justice.

In a recent interview, Taylor’s mother, Ashley, shared her frustrations with the investigation, detailing a series of missteps and a perceived lack of effort that has left the family in a state of perpetual grief and confusion.

On February 15, 2023, Taylor J. Miller, an Indianapolis native who lived in Tipton with his fiancé, was working in the Haughville neighborhood of Indianapolis. Taylor, known to his family as “Tot,” worked for Blend End Concepts and was on a service call with his uncle, Christopher “Moe” Miller, who had been contracted to do some plumbing work. After finding the job site in unsanitary conditions, Christopher and Taylor decided to leave and call their boss. While on Somerset Street Drive, they pulled over, and Taylor got out of the work truck to speak with his uncle.

According to his mother, two masked men ran up behind the truck, hopped a fence, and shot Taylor multiple times. Taylor was on the phone with his boss at the time, and the boss heard the gunshots. Taylor then called his fiancée, telling her he had been shot and was going to die. When his uncle attempted to help, he was also shot in the knee. The two men then fled the scene. Nothing was stolen from Taylor, who was known to be a hard worker with no known enemies, leading the family to speculate if it was a case of mistaken identity, a gang initiation, or a random act of violence.

What the family is Upset About

The family’s primary source of frustration is with the lead homicide detective assigned to the case, Lottie Patrick. Ashley Parman, Taylor’s mother, said Patrick took three 60-day leaves of absence shortly after the murder, leaving the case unworked during its most critical phase. This negligence, Ashley claims, could have led to the loss of crucial evidence. The mother took it upon herself to become a detective, going door-to-door in the dangerous neighborhood, finding one witness who had called 911 and another whose home security camera had captured the shooters running through his backyard. Neither of these witnesses had been contacted by the police. The family’s repeated requests for a new detective have been denied, with IMPD stating they do not reassign detectives unless they retire.

The Witness and the Family Rift

The sole eyewitness, Taylor’s uncle Christopher, has been a complicated figure in the investigation. He was shot in the knee during the incident, but the family says he has refused to cooperate fully with the police. Christopher declined a polygraph test, leading to suspicion and a major rift within the family. While his mother is confused and frustrated by his actions, she is adamant that he did not shoot her son.

A Mother’s Plea for Justice

Taylor J. Miller was a young man with a full life ahead of him. He was a skilled handyman, a loving fiancé, and wanted to be a father. The family is desperately seeking a new homicide detective who will dedicate the time and resources needed to solve this case. They are asking for anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did release the following statement:

“IMPD Homicide detectives continue to actively investigate the tragic death of Taylor Jay Miller. This remains an open and ongoing investigation, and detectives are committed to following every lead until those responsible are held accountable, no matter how much time has passed. We recognize the lasting impact this senseless act of violence has had on Taylor’s family and loved ones.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477). Even the smallest detail could help move this case forward. IMPD is committed to seeking justice for Taylor and every victim of violence in our community.”

You find more details on this story HERE.