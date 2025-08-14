Listen Live
Man Found Dead on Roof in Downtown Indy

Published on August 14, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the roof of a downtown building Thursday afternoon. The building, located at 1 Capitol Avenue, houses Everwise Credit Union and the Indiana Public Retirement System.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

