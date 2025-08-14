Rep. Yakym Promotes “Big Beautiful Bill” on Hoosier Tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District Republican, Rudy Yakym, talked about the benefits of the Big Beautiful Bill and the 2nd District.
As he will visit the 11 counties in the 2nd District throughout this month on the ‘One Big Beautiful Hoosier Tour,’ Congressman Rudy Yakym has focused on how the bill would help the 2nd District, which he describes as the nation’s manufacturing capital.
A key feature of the legislation, he says, is a provision for tax relief on overtime wages, which he says would be a significant boost for manufacturing families.
Yakym characterized the bill as “the most pro-worker, pro-family, pro-American, and pro-manufacturing bill for this generation.”
Additionally, Yakym addressed the topic of Medicaid requirements, stating the new provisions should be “common sense” and consensual. He argued that able-bodied adults receiving benefits should be required to either seek employment or volunteer as a way to improve their communities.
Yakym says the tour started early last week, and it ends on August 29th.
