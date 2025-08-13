Illinois Government Intervenes In Mental Health of Students
Kendall and Casey: Why is this the school’s job? That is your job as a parent.”
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed SB1560, a bill that requires Illinois schools to provide at least one annual mental health screening for students grades three through twelve.
“At a time when our children are struggling with anxiety and depression more than ever before, it’s our responsibility to ensure that our young people have all the help that they need to get the help that they deserve,” Pritzker said during the signing at Evanston’s Chute Middle School.
Kendall and Casey with the full story:
