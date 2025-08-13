Listen Live
Illinois Government Intervenes In Mental Health of Students

Illinois has become the first state to mandate annual mental health screenings for public school students.

Published on August 13, 2025

Springfield, Illinois, USA
Source: Sean Pavone / Getty

Kendall and Casey: Why is this the school’s job? That is your job as a parent.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed SB1560, a bill that requires Illinois schools to provide at least one annual mental health screening for students grades three through twelve.

“At a time when our children are struggling with anxiety and depression more than ever before, it’s our responsibility to ensure that our young people have all the help that they need to get the help that they deserve,” Pritzker said during the signing at Evanston’s Chute Middle School.

Kendall and Casey with the full story:

