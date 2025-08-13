Listen Live
Local

Rokita Takes Action Defending Schools’ Right to Sex-Specific Areas

Rokita Takes Action Defending Schools’ Right to Sex-Specific Spaces

In an amicus brief filed this week, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita argued that school policies requiring students to use these areas consistent with their biological sex are "constitutional."

Published on August 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Todd Rokita
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

STATEWIDE — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is helping lead a 25-state coalition asking a federal appeals court to reverse prior decisions that undermine the ability of schools to maintain sex-specific bathrooms and locker rooms.

In an amicus brief filed Monday, Attorney General Rokita argued that school policies requiring students to use these areas consistent with their biological sex are “constitutional, reasonable, and necessary for protecting student privacy and safety.”

“No child should be subjected to using a school restroom or locker room with someone of the opposite biological sex,” Rokita said. “The Constitution and Title IX support commonsense safeguards that respect biology and shield kids from vulnerable situations.”

The brief mentions two cases that are being asked of the court to overrule. One of them includes the 2023 case involving the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville, Indiana. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruled that the Martinsville school district had to allow a student born female to use the boys’ restroom because she started identifying herself as male.

“Schools deserve the freedom to enact policies that reflect community values and protect our kids,” Rokita added. “Mandating co-ed bathrooms or showers ignores biological realities and undermines the privacy and safety of every student.”

The brief mentions the U.S. Supreme Court case of United States v. Skrmetti which says that policies applying equally to all students based on biological sex do not violate the constitutional principle of equal protection or the stipulations of Title IX. Title IX, which was passed in 1972, permits schools to separate facilities on the basis of biological sex, not gender identity.

“The Equal Protection Clause fiercely defends sex-separated bathrooms and locker rooms,” said Rokita. “It demands schools protect every student’s privacy and dignity by unapologetically honoring the undeniable differences between the sexes.”

Rokita says schools may keep separate facilities based on students’ biological sex without regard to ‘gender identity.’

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close