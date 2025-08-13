Listen Live
Local

Dallas Wings Knock Off Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 81-80

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever
Justin Casterline

INDIANAPOLIS–The Dallas Wings led by as many as 17 points on their way to an 81-80 victory over the Indiana Fever Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Wings outscored the Fever 25-13 in the third quarter. They also had 25 assists to Indiana’s 15. Indiana turned the ball over 18 times which led to 27 Dallas points.

Maddy Siegrist led Dallas with 22 points and five rebounds. Five Fever players scored in double figures. They were led by Kelsey Mitchell with 24 points and six rebounds. Sophie Cunningham and Aliyah Boston each had 14 points while Natasha Howard had a double double (12 points and 12 rebounds).

Indiana is now 18-15 on the year while Dallas improved to 9-24. It was the first game the Fever played without Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald who sustained season ending injuries in the last game. Fever guard Caitlin Clark is also still sidelined with a groin injury.

The Fever are back at it on Friday night against the Washington Mystics (14-17). Tipoff is at 7:30 on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close