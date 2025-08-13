Dallas Wings Knock Off Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 81-80

Justin Casterline

INDIANAPOLIS–The Dallas Wings led by as many as 17 points on their way to an 81-80 victory over the Indiana Fever Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Wings outscored the Fever 25-13 in the third quarter. They also had 25 assists to Indiana’s 15. Indiana turned the ball over 18 times which led to 27 Dallas points.

Maddy Siegrist led Dallas with 22 points and five rebounds. Five Fever players scored in double figures. They were led by Kelsey Mitchell with 24 points and six rebounds. Sophie Cunningham and Aliyah Boston each had 14 points while Natasha Howard had a double double (12 points and 12 rebounds).

Indiana is now 18-15 on the year while Dallas improved to 9-24. It was the first game the Fever played without Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald who sustained season ending injuries in the last game. Fever guard Caitlin Clark is also still sidelined with a groin injury.

The Fever are back at it on Friday night against the Washington Mystics (14-17). Tipoff is at 7:30 on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.