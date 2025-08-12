Listen Live
Local

Indiana Deer Season: New Rules, Disease Alerts

Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), a viral illness spread by tiny biting insects.

Published on August 12, 2025

A young fallow deer in the rutting ground.
Source: (Photo by Ingolf König-Jablonski/picture alliance via Getty Images)

STATEWIDE — Indiana’s deer hunting season starts next month, with about 10 new rules and law changes hunters need to know.

Deer biologist Joe Caudill told Indiana Outdoors Radio says the minimum bullet size is now .219 inches, and hunters can carry only 10 bullets at a time. Full details are available in the official hunting guide.

Two diseases are affecting Indiana’s deer population. Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal brain illness, has been found in two areas of the state. Experts, including Caudill, are watching closely because the infected deer was a buck. CWD lowers deer numbers and means hunters should carefully check their deer to prevent its spread.

Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), a viral illness spread by tiny biting insects, is also a factor. This year, EHD cases are lower than usual in Indiana. While EHD doesn’t affect people, it still impacts deer populations and hunting regulations.

The 2025-2026 deer season runs from mid-September through January, with specific dates for youth, archery, firearm, and muzzleloader hunts.

Hunters should stay informed about these updates and health concerns before heading out.

