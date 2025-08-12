Listen Live
The Indiana Pacers Season Opener Is Set For October 23

Published on August 12, 2025

Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Five
Source: Jason Miller / Getty

The Indiana Pacers will kick off their 2025-26 NBA season with a highly anticipated rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 23 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The game, set to air nationally on ESPN, marks the first meeting between the two teams since their thrilling seven-game NBA Finals series earlier this year.

The Thunder claimed the championship with a decisive 103-91 victory in Game 7, denying the Pacers their first NBA title.

Despite the loss, the Pacers made history by reaching the Finals for the first time in 25 years.

This season opener will feature a new-look Pacers lineup.

RELATED | Indiana Pacers and Lucas Oil Announce Multi-Year Jersey Patch Partnership

Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is sidelined for the season after suffering an Achilles injury during Game 7, and longtime center Myles Turner has joined the Milwaukee Bucks.

The team will rely on its remaining core and new additions to navigate the challenges ahead.

