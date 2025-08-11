Officers Acted in Self-Defense in Chesterton Shooting, Prosecutors Say

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

CHESTERTON, Ind. — You may remember the fatal police shooting in Chesterton. Porter County Prosecutors said in a press release on Monday about what led up to it.

Officers acted in self-defense during the shooting on June 18th and that officers were originally responded to “an unwanted person at the Hilton Garden Inn.”

Hotel employees say 45-year-old Joseph Gerber had been on the property overnight without being a registered guest and was armed with a gun.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When officers attempted to get Gerber to leave and ask for his ID, he got angry and ran east on Gateway Boulevard.

After Gerber shot an officer, police returned fire. However, investigators say Gerber died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The officer who was shot has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Prosecutors say Gerber had methamphetamine on him and had an active warrant on his arrest, which was why he ran from police.

“Without any question Officer Mancera and Lieutenant Virijevich acted in self-defense in that they were not only protecting themselves but also numerous members of the public,” Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said in a press release.