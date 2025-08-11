Boy, 10, Found Safe After Search in Tippecanoe County

Source: Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office / Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A 10-year-old boy reported missing Sunday night has been found safe, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the boy was last seen around 9 p.m. entering a cornfield near the 7000 block north of County Road 50 West.