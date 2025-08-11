Police Searching for 10-Year-Old Boy
Boy, 10, Found Safe After Search in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A 10-year-old boy reported missing Sunday night has been found safe, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the boy was last seen around 9 p.m. entering a cornfield near the 7000 block north of County Road 50 West.
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash