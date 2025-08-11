Listen Live
Five Teenagers Arrested After Carmel Shooting

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will decide if they face adult charges.

Published on August 11, 2025

CARMEL, Ind — Five teenagers were arrested after a shooting on Golfview Drive Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds who was hospitalized. Several suspects ran off after the shooting.

Police say the teens are between 14 and 17 years old. Charges include robbery, attempted murder, aggravated battery, firearm possession, and intimidation.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will decide if they face adult charges.

