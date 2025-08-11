Five Teenagers Arrested After Carmel Shooting
CARMEL, Ind — Five teenagers were arrested after a shooting on Golfview Drive Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds who was hospitalized. Several suspects ran off after the shooting.
Police say the teens are between 14 and 17 years old. Charges include robbery, attempted murder, aggravated battery, firearm possession, and intimidation.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will decide if they face adult charges.
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash