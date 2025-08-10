Two Men Killed in Owen County Shooting, Person of Interest Surrenders

Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

SPENCER, Ind.–Two people were killed in Owen County Saturday afternoon.

The Owen County Sheriff’s Office says they were called about a report of gunfire and they told to go to a home north of Spencer. Both people were found shot and killed in the driveway.

The victims have been identified as 61-year-old Jeffrey Fauber and 46-year-old Grantham Adam Chandler.

The Martinsville Police Department later released a statement saying that they were informed that a boy had walked into the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department lobby and said there was a criminal incident in Owen County.

That boy has been detained as a person of interest. Police say they can’t divulge anymore information about the boy since he is a juvenile.