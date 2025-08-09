Listen Live
Humidity is Here to Stay

Published on August 9, 2025

NWS Indianapolis Saturday 8-9
Source: NWS / NWS

INDIANAPOLIS– Central Indiana residents can expect more warm and humid weather today and tomorrow.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the low 90s, with heat index values making it feel like the mid-90s. The humidity will continue tonight, with lows in the low 70s.

Looking ahead, the chance for rain returns to the forecast next week. While an isolated shower is possible on Monday, a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday. No severe weather is expected just yet.

Temperatures will see a slight dip but will remain in the uncomfortably warm range, consistently hovering in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity is also expected to stick around, not only for this week but going into next week as well.

