Humid Weekend Ahead in Indiana, Rain Chances Early Next Week
STATEWIDE–Forecasters are predicting this weekend to be warm and humid all across Indiana. Rain is also supposed to fall early next week.
“Even though we don’t think heat index values will not reach triple digits, it’s still important to take frequent breaks outside and make sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Updike also says high temperatures will be in the upper 80s for most of the state through early next week. Rain is also possible starting Monday.
“Looks like Monday we will have more scattered storms. Then as we get into Tuesday, the rain is supposed to become more widespread,” said Updike.
If that rain intensifies in your area, you’ll want to watch out for flooding.
“It’s possible with the storm motion not going very fast. You could get prolonged periods of rain, but those should be isolated. You’ll definitely want to watch out if you live in a low lying area,” said Updike.
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash