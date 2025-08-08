Listen Live
Humid Weekend Ahead in Indiana, Rain Chances Early Next Week

Published on August 8, 2025

STATEWIDE–Forecasters are predicting this weekend to be warm and humid all across Indiana. Rain is also supposed to fall early next week.

“Even though we don’t think heat index values will not reach triple digits, it’s still important to take frequent breaks outside and make sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike also says high temperatures will be in the upper 80s for most of the state through early next week. Rain is also possible starting Monday.

“Looks like Monday we will have more scattered storms. Then as we get into Tuesday, the rain is supposed to become more widespread,” said Updike.

If that rain intensifies in your area, you’ll want to watch out for flooding.

“It’s possible with the storm motion not going very fast. You could get prolonged periods of rain, but those should be isolated. You’ll definitely want to watch out if you live in a low lying area,” said Updike.

