Listen Live
Sports

Colts CB Justin Walley Out For Season With Torn ACL

Published on August 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts CB Justin Walley Out For Season With Torn ACL

Colts Rookie cornerback Justin Walley sustained a torn ACL during training camp on Tuesday, ruling him out for the entire 2025 season.

The injury occurred during a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, cutting short what had been a promising start to Walley’s NFL career.

Walley, a third-round pick out of Minnesota, had been turning heads throughout training camp.

RELATED | Colts Scouts Take: Justin Walley

RELATED | Justin Walley Joins Query & Company on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

He consistently worked with the Colts’ first-team defense, showcasing his versatility by excelling in both outside corner and slot roles.

With fellow cornerbacks JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones also sidelined due to hamstring injuries, the team faces a depth challenge.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s scheme heavily relies on strong performances from the secondary, making Walley’s absence even more impactful.

Walley will begin his rehabilitation process, aiming to return stronger in 2026.

SEE ALSO

Colts CB Justin Walley Out For Season With Torn ACL  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close