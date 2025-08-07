Listen Live
Mishawaka Police ID 17-Year-Old Victim in Fatal Shooting

A 15-year-old boy has since been questioned and taken to a juvenile justice center in connection to the fatal shooting from Tuesday.

Published on August 7, 2025

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Mishawaka Police Department has identified the victim and the suspect in a fatal shooting from earlier this week.

Police say 17-year-old Wesley Dancler was accidentally shot at the Parkview Terrace Apartments early Tuesday. Dancler was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The shooting happened during a gathering at a nearby apartment. Witnesses told officers that the suspect accidentally discharged the firearm.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center. He faces a preliminary charge of Reckless Homicide.

Police are working with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office to determine any potential charges. An investigation remains active.

