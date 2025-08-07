Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

FBI Is Asked To Help Arrest The Texas Fleebagers. Redistricting is not illegal. It’s not against the rules. It’s political. When Democrats can’t win in politics, they flee.

Tony Katz:

So, I think we’re all in agreement that how the Democrats look fleeing Texas because they don’t want to have a conversation about redistricting, the Democrats rallying around them saying look at these heroes it all comes across as very, very embarrassing. But there are political fallouts to all things, sometimes minimal, sometimes very, very large. One way or another, there’s a win, there’s a loss. Very rarely are things just kind of met. How does this play out for Democrats? How does it play out for Republicans? And should we be asking ourselves the question, should we be involved in this redistricting? Ed Morrissey joins me right now. You know him from hotair.com. He lives in Tejas. Ladies and gentlemen, that’s French for Texas. Talk to me. Talk to me, Ed Morrissey, you’re Democrats up and left, like Wisconsin Democrats up and left. I think going back to 2010, which was collective bargaining, I believe was Act 10, Indiana Democrats left in 2011. Everybody went to Illinois, by the way, in 2011. It was about union issues. This is something that happens. Republicans have also done this. Democrats have just perfected this. Their argument is that redistricting is racist, or redistricting is stealing elections. What’s the story?

