Listen Live
Pop Culture

Is The ‘King of All Media’ Hanging It Up For Good?

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 North Shore Animal League America Celebration Of Rescue
Source: Noam Galai / Getty

The future is uncertain for iconic shock jock Howard Stern as rumors are circulating about SiriusXM cancelling his show.

The U.S. Sun, citing sources, reported earlier this week that the show would be canceled after nearly 20 years.

“Stern’s contract is up in the fall and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don’t intend for him to take it,” one insider told The Sun.

“Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It’s no longer worth the investment.”

It was also mentioned that the radio host’s political leanings and the current “political climate” might determine whether Stern receives the type of contract he’s seeking.

“The Howard Stern Show” has pivoted away from its roots as a pioneer of the “shock jock” format during the Trump era. In 2023, Stern famously said being labeled “woke” was a “compliment,” and he has expressed disdain for Trump voters.

“If Sirius isn’t going to give Stern a good offer, I don’t think it would have anything to do with his ratings,” the source told The Sun. “It’s more likely everything to do with the political climate.”

According to the report, SiriusXM will look to make a deal with the 71-year-old for his catalogue.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close