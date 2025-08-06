Is The ‘King of All Media’ Hanging It Up For Good?

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

The future is uncertain for iconic shock jock Howard Stern as rumors are circulating about SiriusXM cancelling his show.

The U.S. Sun, citing sources, reported earlier this week that the show would be canceled after nearly 20 years.

“Stern’s contract is up in the fall and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don’t intend for him to take it,” one insider told The Sun.

“Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It’s no longer worth the investment.”

It was also mentioned that the radio host’s political leanings and the current “political climate” might determine whether Stern receives the type of contract he’s seeking.

“The Howard Stern Show” has pivoted away from its roots as a pioneer of the “shock jock” format during the Trump era. In 2023, Stern famously said being labeled “woke” was a “compliment,” and he has expressed disdain for Trump voters.

“If Sirius isn’t going to give Stern a good offer, I don’t think it would have anything to do with his ratings,” the source told The Sun. “It’s more likely everything to do with the political climate.”

According to the report, SiriusXM will look to make a deal with the 71-year-old for his catalogue.