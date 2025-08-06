Rose-Hulman Gets New Supercomputers for Student Research
INDIANAPOLIS — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute has added new supercomputers, thanks to a donation from a graduate who chose to stay anonymous.
The high-powered machines are designed for complex science and engineering projects. Students in physics, nanoengineering, and optical engineering will use them to study tiny particles, run simulations, and work on projects like solar panels and batteries.
Nanoengineering focuses on building materials at the atomic level to improve things like electronics, batteries, and medical devices. Optical engineering uses light in technology such as lasers, cameras, fiber optics, and telescopes.
Dr. Nicole Pfiester, a professor at Rose-Hulman, says students can now track how atoms move on surfaces and compare it to computer models—something they couldn’t do before.
The supercomputers can also be accessed remotely, so students can work from anywhere, not just in the lab.
