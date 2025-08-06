Listen Live
Local

Rose-Hulman Gets New Supercomputers for Student Research

The supercomputers can also be accessed remotely

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Doctor raising his hand to ask a question in a seminar
Source: Hispanolistic / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute has added new supercomputers, thanks to a donation from a graduate who chose to stay anonymous.

The high-powered machines are designed for complex science and engineering projects. Students in physics, nanoengineering, and optical engineering will use them to study tiny particles, run simulations, and work on projects like solar panels and batteries.

Nanoengineering focuses on building materials at the atomic level to improve things like electronics, batteries, and medical devices. Optical engineering uses light in technology such as lasers, cameras, fiber optics, and telescopes.

Dr. Nicole Pfiester, a professor at Rose-Hulman, says students can now track how atoms move on surfaces and compare it to computer models—something they couldn’t do before.

The supercomputers can also be accessed remotely, so students can work from anywhere, not just in the lab.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close