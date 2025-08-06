Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash on Indy’s West Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist has died after being hit by someone on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said they believe this was a hit-and-run involving at least one vehicle and the bicyclist. The incident occurred on the 1700 block of N. Tibbs Avenue in a neighborhood just north of 16th Street at around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The man riding the bicycle was found lying in the roadway with trauma injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died.

Accident investigators are gathering information at the scene of the crash.

There has been no suspect information released at this time.