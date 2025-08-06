Listen Live
Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash on Indy’s West Side

A man riding his bike on the near northwest side of Indianapolis was hit and later died at the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Published on August 6, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist has died after being hit by someone on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said they believe this was a hit-and-run involving at least one vehicle and the bicyclist. The incident occurred on the 1700 block of N. Tibbs Avenue in a neighborhood just north of 16th Street at around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The man riding the bicycle was found lying in the roadway with trauma injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died.

Accident investigators are gathering information at the scene of the crash.

There has been no suspect information released at this time.

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

